Epps’ Ex Wife Wants An Insane Amount of Money for Child Support

( DJ SIGHT ) Mike Epps ex wife is requesting $109,000 a month in child support.

Mechelle Epps says the comedian makes millions of dollars a year & their girls spend thousands of dollars a month, she can’t afford to care for the children with the money she’s given. She also claims she can’t find a job because she’s 36; which according to her makes her too old to work.

She better find the talent and sell some jokes.

I believe she deserve something but not that much a month baby girl you got to adjust your living situations.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

