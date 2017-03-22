Inspiring Beauty 2017



WDKX and Mayor Lovely Warren are hosting this special event for young women ages 16-24 ONLYDate: Saturday, June 3rd Location: Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention CenterYoung women will the opportunity to mingle with other young women, meet and network with highly successful role models in the Rochester community. At the event the young women will have the opportunity to learn basic skills like dress for success, preparation for college and much, much more.To be considered for attendance submit a 200 word essay on what “Inspiring Beauty” means to you.Deadline for essay submission is April 19th .

If you have questions or concerns, please feel free to call us at (585) 262-2050