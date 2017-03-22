Distinguished Gentleman 2017

WDKX and Mayor Lovely Warren are hosting this special event for young men ages 14-22 ONLY
Date: Saturday, June 17th
Location: Blue Cross Arena
Young men will the opportunity to mingle with other young men, meet and network with highly successful role models in the Rochester community. At the event the young men will have the opportunity to learn basic skills like how to dress for success, how to prepare for an interview and much, much more.
To be considered for attendance submit a 200 word essay on what being a “Distinguished Gentleman” means to you.
Or if you know of a young man, age 14-22, encourage him to submit the essay.
Deadline for essay submission is April 19th.
(Download entry form here)
If you have questions or concerns, please feel free to call us at (585) 262-2050