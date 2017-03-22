Distinguished Gentleman 2017

The Distinguished Gentleman: The Mayor’s Appointment: Inspiring Success in Young Men WDKX and Mayor Lovely Warren are hosting this special event for young men ages 14-22 ONLY Date: Saturday, June 17th Location: Blue Cross Arena

Young men will the opportunity to mingle with other young men, meet and network with highly successful role models in the Rochester community. At the event the young men will have the opportunity to learn basic skills like how to dress for success, how to prepare for an interview and much, much more.