Revolt TV Facing Reverse Discrimination Lawsuit

Well this could be a game changer.

Revolt TV is facing a lawsuit by a production team that said they were discriminated against because they were white and old.

Did they not realize they are working for the legendary “take that, take that” rap mogul P. Diddy?? Uhhh.. he is known for his unorthodox way of handling his employees.. Guess no one told them about “Making The Band”.

The lawsuit claims that five men Todd Baker, Douglas Goodstein, Richard Wilson, Michael Schiff and Jason Preziosi all caucasian were treated worse than the other employees who were younger and African-American.

They were hired in 2014 to produce a morning talk show and previously worked with Howard Stern for 8 years.

Todd Baker, one of the members of the production team filing the lawsuit said that they often called him the “old guy.” The production crew also states in the lawsuit that Revolt treated them worse than the younger African-American employees.

The lawsuit states Van Borland who is Revolt’s executive producer, treated the production team poorly being very dismissive, rude, and condescending towards them.

They also noted that one of the black production managers would come to work late and drunk then would go to sleep on the editing floor but was never reprimanded.

After going to Revolt’s managers with their concerns the production team said they were told they didn’t understand the African-American “culture” and the behavior of the guest (rappers) and staff who are black were tolerated.

The reason the team was terminated was because they are white and much older than their replacements according to the lawsuit filed in Manhattan Supreme Court.

Source: NY Daily News

