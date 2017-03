On this day one a year ago, the hip-hop community suffered one of its toughest losses with the passing of Malik Taylor AKA Phife Dawg aka the 5-Footer from the legendary hip-hop group A Tribe Called Quest.

So just like we remember Tupac, Biggie, Big Pun we must also remember Phife Dawg may his music live on forever.

