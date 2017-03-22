Master P Biopic Coming Soon

It’s official the No-Limit records general has announced that his biopic is on the way.

(DJ SIGHT ) First NWA scores a hit with their biopic then New Edition and now Master P is up with his upcoming biopic King of the South.

Master P is piling on the stars for this project. Recently announced Queen Latifah and Wendall Price will be joining the cast. Also, according to the casting notice Tyler Perry is directing it.

I’m kinda excited to see his movie about his life. He was kind of a renaissance man 20 years ago. Rapper turned pro baller turned back to rapper turned actor. He was definitely making waves with his underground low budget hood classic Bout It Bout It back in the mid 90’s.

Will you be tuning in for Master P’s biopic?

