New York State Assemblywoman Proposes Legislation To Fine Voters

Would you be more likely to vote if you were facing a fine if you didn’t vote?

Or, if you are not registered to vote would you register knowing that if you didn’t vote you could possibly face a fine?

If Assemblywoman Deborah Glick, a state lawmaker get’s her bill passed this could be a reality in New York. The democrat introduced new legislation this week to punish people who do not vote with a $10 fine.

“Compulsory voting” is used in other countries like Austrailia in which Glick say’s has a 90% voter turnout which makes voting mandatory or face a fine. The Assemblywoman states that with this legislation it will increase voter turnout and drastically change the political landscape to reflect the folks whom elected them.

I feel that it is my prerogative to vote or not. If I decide to sit an election out for whatever reason I should not be fined for doing so.

Oh and wouldn’t this be considered a form of voter persuasion?

We will have to talk about this with City Councilman Adam McFadden on the Watercooler today.

Read more NY Daily News

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

