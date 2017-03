If you are a huge Tupac fan and have $75,000 to spare, you’re in luck!

Momentsintime.com is selling 3 pages of hand written lyrics to the song “Dear Mama” written 22 years ago. Each page is being sold for $25,000 totaling $75,000.

If you’re a fan of hip-hop you’ve definitely heard this song, but are the handwritten lyrics worth $75k?

If someone gave me $75k to spend on anything I wanted it definitely would not be on some Tupac lyrics.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter