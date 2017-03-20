Dej Loaf Faces Sex Tape Rumors

Rumor has it…

Dej Loaf’s sex tape is due to be released in the next few days. Supposedly, her partner at the time recorded her without her knowing and is now threatening to release it unless she pays him. This breach of privacy is already shocking but it’s also coming at an inopportune time because she is expecting a baby with her new boyfriend.

It sounds like whoever this low life is that is threatening to release the sex tape is in his feeling because she is happy and at a great place in her life.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

