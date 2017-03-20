Vampire Diaries Actress Kay Graham Allegedly Passes Out From Edibles

According to TMZ, Kate Graham got a sick and it wasn’t from a virus or drinking alcohol.

Reports say the actress / singer was at a Resort in Palm Springs last month when she started passed out. Some suspected food poisoning but her passing out in the front lawn of the resort’s restaurant had nothing to do with the food eaten at the resort. In fact, sources believe she passed out from inhaling a weed brownie earlier that day.

She became light headed nauseous and paranoid then passed out. Paramedics arrived and took Graham to the hospital for further evaluation.

