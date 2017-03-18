Tyra Makes Her Return

After 22 seasons of America’s Next Top Model Tyra Banks stepped down as host.

They replaced her with British singer, Rita Ora. I never truly understood why they hired her and not another model, but it’s whatever, because for season 24, Tyra’s back!

Last year, Tyra and her boyfriend had a beautiful baby boy through surrogacy. So it’s understandable why she would would take a step back to focus on her new baby, but fans missed Tyra!

In a statement to Billboard, Tyra said,

“I’m overwhelmed and humbled by the intensity of the ANTM fan base whose deep affection for the show led me to have a change of heart,” Banks said in a statement. “After giving it a lot of thought, I realized that remaining behind the camera wasn’t enough because ANTM is woven into my DNA.”

There’s also word going around that Tyra will be the new host of America’s Got Talent, replacing Nick Cannon.

Will you be tuning into season 24 of ANTM?

