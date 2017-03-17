Rochester has Talent

Mayor Lovely A. Warren is calling all singers, rappers, dancers, poets, and visual artists to audition for the 2017 RocStars Talent Show. Contestants compete for a chance to win cash prizes. Auditions are open to all city students ages 10 to 19.

In-person auditions will be held on the following dates and locations:

• March 29, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the David F. Gantt R-Center, 700 North Street

• April 5, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Thomas P. Ryan R-Center, 530 Webster Avenue

Visual artists may submit one piece of artwork via email as a high-resolution image along with a completed registration form to: harrist@cityofrochester.gov no later than April 7.

All participants must complete an audition form which can be downloaded at www.cityofrochester.gov/ talentshows.

For more information contact Tremain Harris at 428-6360.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

