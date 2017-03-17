Ba Da Ba Ba Ba I’m Lovin This

( DJ SIGHT ) TI and Snoop Dogg aren’t the only ones voicing their opinion about President Donald Trump.

McDonald’s also blasted Trump on Twitter.

The fast food juggernaut expressed how much they want back former president Barack Obama and then quickly removed the tweet.

McDonald’s claims their account was compromised.

Sure okay, McDonald’s, you were “hacked.” These days you can literally say anything you want and then cover it up by saying you were hacked. No word on if the tweet was an inside job or an actual hacking, but you have to admit it was funny.

Donald Trump took the time to respond to Snoop Dogg. Let’s see if he’ll respond back to McDonald’s.

