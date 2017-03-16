An Unexpected Odd Couple Birdman And Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon and Birdman join forces to produce a “Love and Basketball” meets “Save The Last Dance” type of movie?..

Birdman recently held a dinner meeting with a few folks that will be a part of the production including Nick Cannon who proposed the idea and penned the treatment for the movie.

It is also rumored that rapper The Game is on board for a role and the dynamic duo Nick and Birdman are also scouting locations for filming.

Maybe that’s why The Game has been getting is sexiness all the way together!

They start filming this July.

