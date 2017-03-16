Real Housewives Of Atlanta May Get More “Real” Next Season

This season of Real Housewives of Atlanta has taken us on one heck of an emotional roller coaster ride with the lies, drama, lies, divorces, Porsha lies, Kandi coated cuss outs, and even touching on domestic violence.

Next season seems to be gearing up to an even better thrill ride because a couple of ex-housewives may be making their way back!

Kim Zolciack and Nene Leakes might be coming back to RHOA.

Bravo wants Kim and Nene to be full time cast members for Season 10 this fall BUT their schedule may not allow that. Kim has her own show and Nene has her own projects she is working so filming for RHOA may be difficult full time for the two.

Sources told TMZ that Bravo is offering them a LOT of money to come back full time but may have to settle for part-time for now.

We will see but if Bravo pulls this off it might just be an Epic season!

