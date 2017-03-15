carmelo-warm
Life

Would You Rock It?

Carmelo Anthony is known for making bold fashion choices. 

Last night, after scoring 22 points and 13 rebounds against the Pacers to leading the Knicks to a (surprising) victory, Anthony decided to bundle up to deal with the frigid New York weather.

He threw on a big fur hat with a fur-lined coat to match.

1489598543-melo

 

On sight, social media starting roasting him.

 

Dang, can he live? It’s so damn cold outside, I would rock it if I could! Would you?