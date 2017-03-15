Would You Rock It?

Carmelo Anthony is known for making bold fashion choices.

Last night, after scoring 22 points and 13 rebounds against the Pacers to leading the Knicks to a (surprising) victory, Anthony decided to bundle up to deal with the frigid New York weather.

He threw on a big fur hat with a fur-lined coat to match.

On sight, social media starting roasting him.

Who wore it better? pic.twitter.com/KoUFpCH2hV — 120 Sports (@120Sports) March 15, 2017

“Melo, tell us about the white walkers beyond the wall” pic.twitter.com/0hH7F5twC7 — victoria (@CountOnVic) March 15, 2017

Dang, can he live? It’s so damn cold outside, I would rock it if I could! Would you?

