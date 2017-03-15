Internet Cooking Sensation Auntie Fee On Life Support

Last night it was reported by TMZ and BET that Auntie Fee had passed away due to massive heart attack but this morning I woke up to better news that she is alive but on life support.

First, please keep Auntie Fee and her family in your prayers.

I came across Auntie Fee’s YouTube channel Cooking With Auntie Fee about two years ago and have made some of her recipes like “good ass chicken”, and her shrimp recipe. I love watching her cook and cuss lol.

She is that one Aunt that will give you a good cussing while teaching you something. Auntie Fee is funny, entertaining especially when she talks to her son on camera telling him to film the food as she is cooking.

(Disclaimer: Auntie Fee cusses A LOT while she’s cooking)

Some of her most famous recipes are her “sweet treat’s for the kids”, Dumb good mac & cheese”, and “how to feed seven people with just $3″.

Auntie Fee has had Frank Ocean, Snoop Dogg, Chris Brown, and she was in the movie Barbershop 3. She has also appeared on Steve Harvey’s show and earlier this week on MTV2’s Worldstar tv show.

We will continue to pray for you Auntie Fee.

