Black History Moment: Jordan Peele Is First Black Writer-Director To Have $100 Million Debut Film

If you have not seen the hit movie Get Out yet, may I suggest that you put that on your to-do list this weekend. Not only is Get Out a clever phycological masterpiece but it has also made history.

Jordan Peele has become the first black writer and director to have his debut film gross over $110 million (and counting) at the box office.

The movie only took about $40 million to create.

Meaning I won't be the last. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) March 13, 2017

Jordan Peele said he plans on create four more social thrillers along with other projects and working with untapped artist to help them find their own platforms as producers.

Congratulations Jordan Peele can’t wait to see what you are cooking up!!

#StayWoke

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

