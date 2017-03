For years we’ve heard about the rumor of Janet Jackson having a secret child with ex husband & singer James DeBarge.

( DJ SIGHT ) Well after 30 years, a woman by the name of Tiffany Whyte speaks out claiming to be the secret child of Janet Jackson and DeBarge.

She definitely does not have that Jackson nose, but hey, you never know anything is possible.

Do you think she resembles Janet Jackson in any way shape or form?

