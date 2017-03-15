What would you do?: Ciara Friend Takes Inappropriate Photo With Russell Wilson

( DJ SIGHT ) Over the last couple weeks, Ciara and Russell Wilson have managed to stay in the spotlight. For some reason they keep making headlines over suggestive photos and videos that leave people with mixed feelings.

Last week, it was the maternity photoshoot with Ciara holding her naked son while Russell Wilson was just in the back holding Ciara’s pregnant stomach.

Now, this week, the couple are making headlines again after a suggestive Facebook Live video posted by Russell. In the video, you see Ciara’s best friend, Yolonda, sitting on Russell Wilson’s lap as his hand lays on her hip.

You ask me they have a weird relationship but my question is would you let your best friend sit on your spouse’s lap?

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

