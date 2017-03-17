We-Vibing All The Way To The Bank

So Al Parisi was right when he said don’t use it because it’s a scam! Wooooow…

Last year Al told us about a company that collected your information without your knowledge through sex toys.

The company, Standard Innovations which is based out of Canada said they did no wrongdoing.

The “We-Connect” app connects the vibrator via bluetooth to a smartphone so the user or partner can control and operate the vibrator.

According to the lawsuit the app collected data on how often the vibrator was used and what settings were used with the device. The information was then sent to servers in Canada along with the users email address.

The “anonymous plaintiffs” said they were not aware their data was being collected but the company said they consented but did not want to battle it out in court so they settled instead.

Hmmmm… So what do they call an online peeping Tom these days Cyber-Tom?

About 300,000 people purchased the We-Vibe and 100,000 connected via bluetooth and used the app.

The class action settlement is for $3.75 million.

NPR.org

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

