Beauty store employees attack woman and accuse her of shoplifting

Over weekend at a beauty supply store in North Carolina, a young black woman was assaulted and accused of shoplifting.

In the video you can see the employees blocking the exit and accusing the woman of shoplifting. The young woman tells them they can look in her bag and professes that she was not stealing as the employees hit, kick, and choke her.

The local NAACP chapter in North Carolina believe the situation was an underlying racial issue. The NAACP President, Corine Mack met with the attacker Lim and he, “admitted that he did assault the woman. We have it on tape.…This young lady was the victim. Even if she had stolen a $3.99 pack of eyelashes, the physical assault she had to endure was not the way to handle that.”

I agree with the NAACP President, the employees took it too far. Regardless if she was stealing bundles or not I don’t think that’s how it should’ve been handled. I’ve been in beauty supply stores where they just watch me shop but never offer to help me find what I’m looking for, then as I’m leaving ask to look in my bag. I wish the store would release the video to show what transpired before the scuffle.

open up a beauty supply shop that your community will be comfortable shopping at… One thing I don’t agree with are the people calling and threatening employees at the store telling them to go back where they came from and what not… I hate when people feel the need to reciprocate hate! Just don’t shop there lol or

Do you think the attack on the customer was warranted?

Do you believe race was an issue in this case?

