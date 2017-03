Shout out to our Frontliner M.A.D.D. TRUKR for starting a movement called “Spencing” in homage of Wake-Up Club’s Tariq Spence love thy neighbor mindset.

We were talking out helping out our neighbors and M.A.D.D. TRUKR text: Tariq you are my hero I’m starting a movement called spencing I have a snow plow so I clear the sidewalk to the left and right of my house MADD TRUKR°

Click the image to see the video and what #Spencing is.

Pretty dope!

Issa #Spencing movement

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter