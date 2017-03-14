Snoop Dogg’s New Video For Lavender Is Really “Clowning”

The Doggfather of hip hop Snoop Dogg dropped a new video that is full of clowns literally. Police are clowns, politician’s are clown, and our current President is a clown too.

The new music video “Lavender” has some folks and politicians like Marco Rubio are not happy at the fact Snoop pretends to assassinate a Donald Trump clown.

Personally, I don’t think it was a good idea but I also understand art/music and freedom of expression. However, if someone who is caucasian were to pretend to point a gun and assassinate someone like activist DeRay Mckesson it would be a problem.

I say that to say this, if you truly want change we have to lead by example and that mean ALL of us. We didn’t like the fact that people were hanging dummies that were supposed to be Barack Obama from trees so why should we do the same??

Some feel Snoop crossed the line some don’t. The video is below what are your thought’s?

