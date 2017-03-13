Chrissy Teigen Mom-Shamed But Clap’s Back

(DJ Sight) When I used to work Downtown, I would see parents do the craziest things with their kids! I saw everything from people changing a diaper while the child is laying on the ground or only wearing a diaper and t-shirt while pushing them in a stroller…

Now Chrissy Teigen, the wife singer of John Legend is getting mom shamed because of pictures that surfaced of the family out shopping in NYC with their baby girl, Luna.

The picture shows the parents outside wearing jackets when their daughter was only wearing a baby onesie.

I can’t really say anything about temperature that day, but I would say if you feel the need to wear a jacket then maybe you should put one on your child too.. It is the month of March. #justsaying

