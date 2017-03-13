Syracuse Orange Basketball Out of NCAA Tournament, Yep That’s Right

(Tariq) Even the most hard core Syracuse Orange Basketball Fan had to know that this year’s team would not be in the NCAA March Madness Tournament.

After a 18-14 season, with losses to teams like Connecticut, Georgetown, St. John’s, Boston College and Pitt. The Orange were 2-11 on the road, 2-7 in ACC on road games and 0-3 on a neutral court.

You don’t need RPI ranking to pass the eye ball test. Syracuse did it to themselves with there one-and-done showing vs. Miami on Wednesday afternoon in the ACC Tournament 2nd round. Next up for the Orange, the NIT. I’m sorry Orange Fans this was not Syracuse’s year and you know it.

